Weather Announcements December 30, 2019

Pierre city crews are busting through drifts Sunday evening. They’ll start snow plow operations again at 4am Monday to clear streets for the morning commute. Public is asked to remove vehicles from emergency snow routes and to use off-street parking when possible.

The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents all vehicles, trailers, boats, campers, etc should be moved off the streets. If you are parked on an EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE when it has snowed 2″ or more, you WILL BE TICKETED. The fine is $50, so make sure to move your items now.

Chamberlain City has issued a Snow Alert. Plowing all snow routes starting at 4:00 AM Monday. Remove vehicles from all snow routes. No Parking on City Streets within Gregory until they are plowed curb-to-curb. The City of Winner has issued a Snow Alert. 12/28 to 12/30 noon, no parking on streets.

The South Dakota Supreme Court and State Court Administration Offices will open at 1pm on Monday, December 30 due to the inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather the Fifth Circuit will be closed Monday, December 30, 2019 and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

VA Clinic in Pierre closed Monday.

Platte Health Center Avera lab/xray/PT departments will open at noon on Monday 12/30/19.

Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. And, you can sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.