Weather Announcements December 29th, 2019

No services Sunday, December 29th at:

New Freedom Baptist Church in Mobridge

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java

UCC in Selby

St. John Lutheran Church in Selby

UCC in Mobridge

Selby United Methodist Church

St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Glenham

United Methodist Church in Mobridge

Norway Lutheran Church of rural Glenham

First Baptist Church in Mobridge

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge

Bethany Lutheran Church of rural Selby

Southeast Pierre Mission United Methodist Church.

Community Bible Church in Pierre.

Christmas Concert @ First United Methodist Church in Pierre @ 2pm, Dec. 29th for the Church of Hope is postponed.

Other announcements:

All Oahe hockey games scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29, have been postponed.

Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. And, you can sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.

The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents all vehicles, trailers, boats, campers, etc should be moved off the streets. If you are parked on an EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE when it has snowed 2″ or more, you WILL BE TICKETED. The fine is $50, so make sure to move your items now.

In anticipation of the major snow storm expected to hit the Pierre area this weekend, the City is asking motorists to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking until the storm has passed. City Utility Director Brad Palmer says that this will help with snow removal and emergency response. Having vehicles removed from roads makes plowing much easier. Given the current forecast, the City expects to deploy salt and sanding operations on Friday and plowing operations on Saturday into Sunday. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.