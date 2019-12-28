Weather Announcements Dec. 28, 2019

No services Sunday, December 29th at:

United Methodist Church in Mobridge

Norway Lutheran Church of rural Glenham

First Baptist Church in Mobridge

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge

Bethany Lutheran Church of rural Selby

All Oahe hockey games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28, have been postponed. This includes all home games, as well as the JV and Varsity games in Rapid City. These games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents all vehicles, trailers, boats, campers, etc should be moved off the streets. If you are parked on an EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE when it has snowed 2″ or more, you WILL BE TICKETED. The fine is $50, so make sure to move your items now.

In anticipation of the major snow storm expected to hit the Pierre area this weekend, the City is asking motorists to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking until the storm has passed. City Utility Director Brad Palmer says that this will help with snow removal and emergency response. Having vehicles removed from roads makes plowing much easier. Given the current forecast, the City expects to deploy salt and sanding operations on Friday and plowing operations on Saturday into Sunday. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.