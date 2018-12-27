Weather Announcements Dec. 27, 2018

Fort Thompson Indian Health Service closed Thursday.

Lower Brule Indian Health Service closed Thursday.

The City of Pierre has issued an Emergency Snow Alert. Crews began plowing Emergency Snow Routes at midnight. All vehicles must be removed from Emergency Snow Routes and parking is prohibited until the snow alert is lifted by the City. Vehicles parked on Emergency Snow Routes during the snow alert are subject to ticketing and towing at a cost of $85 each.

Pierre city snow ordinance requires property owners to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property free of ice and snow. Additionally, Pierre city ordinance prohibits property owners from depositing snow or ice on public streets and alleys once they have been plowed by the city.

St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain– all operations closed Thursday and Friday.

Hughes County Magistrate Court has been canceled for Thursday. Cases scheduled for Thursday will need to be rescheduled for next week. Please contact Stephanie in the Hughes County Clerk’s Office on Friday to reschedule.

The 6th Judicial Circuit based in Pierre is closed Thursday. It’ll reopen Friday at 8am.

The 1st Judicial Circuit which includes Brule and Buffalo counties is closed Thursday. It’ll reopen Friday at 8am.

Potluck at the Pierre Senior Center on Thursday (Dec. 27) is cancelled.

Paws Animal Rescue in Pierre is closed Thursday.

Due to the weather, the Pierre Fire Department has adjusted its schedule for burning live Christmas trees. No burning today (Dec. 27). They will be at the Pierre Solid Waste facility (2800 East Park Street) Friday, Dec. 28 from 6–8 PM and Saturday, Dec. 29 from 11 AM– 2 PM. This service is offered at no cost to Pierre residents.

The following Rural Health Care, Inc. clinics are closed Thursday:

Community Care Clinic-Gettysburg, SD

Highmore Clinic-Highmore, SD

Onida Clinic-Onida, SD

Oahe Valley Health Center-Pierre, SD

Jones County Clinic-Murdo, SD

Stanley Jones Memorial Clinic-Presho, SD

Kennebec Clinic-Kennebec, SD

Dakota Family Medical Center-Chamberlain, SD