Weather Announcements Dec 26th 2016

Oahe Electric is experiencing outages in north east Sully county due to ice build up on the lines. Our lineman are working hard in this less than ideal weather to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.

West Central Electric – The weather has lessened some and the crews have been out for a couple of hours. You may experience some short outages when they try to re-energize line sections. In the Hilland and Cheyenne areas they do not have the Transmission line so that has caused wide spread areas out of power.

Moreau-Grand Electric crews are out working this morning. Power lines can remain energized even on the ground. If you see a downed power line DO NOT TOUCH OR DRIVE ACROSS DOWNED LINES. PLEASE CALL 1-800-952-3158. .

No travel advised for the Cheyenne River Agency