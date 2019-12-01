Weather announcements Dec. 1, 2019

No Sunday services December 1 at:

Bethany Lutheran Church of rural Selby

Selby UCC

St. Paul Lutheran Church of Java

Mobridge United Methodist Church

Selby United Methodist Church

St. John Lutheran Church in Selby

First Baptist Church in Pierre– no service and no Sunday School

Christmas Concert at First United Methodist Church in Pierre Dec. 1 at 2pm will be rescheduled.

Non-church events: Fort Pierre will plow the entire town Sunday. Vehicles must be moved off snow routes and other streets to allow for effective snow removal. Elks Lodge Post 1953 in Pierre has postponed its Memorial Service scheduled for December 1. Date has not been selected for rescheduling at this time.

All Oahe Capitals games scheduled for Sunday at the Expo in Fort Pierre are canceled. Make up dates will be announced once known. The 2pm performance of The Greatest Gift of All (Nutcracker) at Riggs Theater in Pierre Sunday, Dec. 1, has been canceled. The 7pm show will be performed.