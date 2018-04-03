Weather Announcements April 3, 2018

Tonight’s (Tues.) weather spotter training in Pierre has been canceled because of weather. The class in Hayes on April 9 is still planned.
Huron Invitational track meet Friday in Huron has been cancelled.
Pierre’s boys JV and middle school tennis matches Thursday in Mitchell have been cancelled.
