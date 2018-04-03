Weather Announcements April 3, 2018

April 3, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

Tonight’s (Tues.) weather spotter training in Pierre has been canceled because of weather. The class in Hayes on April 9 is still planned.

Huron Invitational track meet Friday in Huron has been cancelled.

Pierre’s boys JV and middle school tennis matches Thursday in Mitchell have been cancelled.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia