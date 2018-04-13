Weather Announcements April 13, 2018

For updated road condition and closure information, go to www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 5-1-1.

River Cities Public Transit closing at 2pm.

Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area closed.

YMCA in Pierre closing at 3pm Friday. Will open at 9am Saturday. Fitness and water classes Saturday are cancelled. Kids’ swimming lessons WILL be held.

Runnings in Pierre closing at 5pm.

The April 13 “Evening for the Arts” in Pierre has been rescheduled to May 11. All other details are the same.

The Northridge Plaza in Pierre will be closing today at 4:00 PM. Reopening tomorrow, Saturday April 14th at 10:00 AM.

Saturday, April 14 event announcements:

A.C.T. will start 1 hour late on Saturday at Riggs High School in Pierre. Doors will open at 8:30 AM. As a reminder, please use your best judgement on deciding whether to attend or not. If you cannot make it due to weather, you will not be charged a fee for moving your test to a different test date. Wait to call ACT customer care next week to make those arrangements.

A.C.T. test scheduled for Saturday, April 14th, in Eagle Butte, has been postponed until a later date.

April 14 Childbirth Education Class at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre has been rescheduled for April 21.

The Maker Day Sewing event scheduled for the SD Discovery Center on Saturday, April 14 will not be held. It has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 28th from 10am to Noon. At this time, the SD Discovery Center will still be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 14.

The 2018 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for Saturday in Sioux Falls, has been canceled. Those slated for induction this year will be inducted at the 2019 banquet.