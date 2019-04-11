Weather Announcements April 12, 2019

|Selby – no school Friday.
Timber Lake– no school Friday.
|Lyman– no school Friday.
|Colome-Wood Consolidated School District– no school Friday.
|
|Thursday Tony Melendez concert in Pierre, hosted by St. Joseph School, is rescheduled for Friday at 7pm at the TF Riggs auxiliary gym. This concert is open to the public.
|
|For road condition information go to www.safetravelusa.com/sd, call 511 or use the 511 mobile app.
|Friday sale at Fort Pierre Livestock is postponed to April 19. Mowry Angus Bull sale changed to April 20.
|Pierre Area Referral Service closed Friday.
|River Cities Public Transit in Pierre will not run until weather improves.