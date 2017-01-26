Weather Annoncements Thursday January 26th 2017

LATE STARTS
Kimball School will have a 2 hour late
Colome 9:45am
Cheyenne Eagle Butte 10am
Bennett Co. 2 hours late
Burke 2 hours late
Agar-Blunt-Onida 9:45 AM
Chamberlain 2 hours late – There will be no morning PAWS or breakfast program
Crazy Horse School 2 hours late
Crow Creek Tribal Schools 10:00AM
Faith 2 hours late
Gregory 1 1/2 hours late
Highmore-Harrold 2 hours late
Little Wound 2 hours late
Lower Brule Community College 10:00 a.m.
Lyman 1 hour late
McIntosh 1 hour late
Miller 10:00 AM
Platte-Geddes 10AM start – Geddes Bus leaves at 9:15AM
Timber Lake 2 hours late
Todd County 10:00 AM
White River 10 am.
Wolsey-Wessington 9:00am
CLOSED
Dupree
Tiospaye Topa
Wagner
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Wagner IHS All clincs are closed today
