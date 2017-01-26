Weather Annoncements Thursday January 26th 2017

January 26, 2017

 

LATE STARTS

Kimball School will have a 2 hour late

Colome 9:45am

Cheyenne Eagle Butte 10am

Bennett Co. 2 hours late

Burke 2 hours late

Agar-Blunt-Onida 9:45 AM

Chamberlain 2 hours late – There will be no morning PAWS or breakfast program

Crazy Horse School 2 hours late

Crow Creek Tribal Schools 10:00AM

Faith 2 hours late

Gregory  1   1/2 hours late

Highmore-Harrold 2 hours late

Little Wound 2 hours late

Lower Brule Community  College 10:00 a.m.

Lyman 1 hour late

McIntosh 1 hour late

Miller 10:00 AM

Platte-Geddes 10AM start –  Geddes Bus leaves at 9:15AM

Timber Lake 2 hours late

Todd County 10:00 AM

White River 10 am.

Wolsey-Wessington 9:00am

CLOSED

Dupree

Tiospaye Topa

Wagner

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Wagner IHS All clincs are closed today

 


