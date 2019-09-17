Watertown woman killed in early morning crash

(KWAT, Watertown)- A Watertown woman driving into work at Sparton was killed this (Tues.) morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 212.

Forty three year-old Dawn Meyer was dead at the scene of the crash.

Watertown Assistant Police Chief Tim Toomey….

Toomey says they’re not prepared to say what caused the crash….

Toomey says Meyer’s car appears to have spun around a couple of times after impact, eventually rolling onto its side.

Toomey says the crash also left a large debris field that required clean up from the Watertown Street Department.

This is the second accident in two weeks on the same stretch of road in Watertown.

Photo credit: KXLG, Watertown

Photo credit: KWAT, Watertown