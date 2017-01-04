Watertown traffic stop leads to five arrests on drug charges

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A traffic stop in Watertown Tuesday night led to the arrests of five people on drug charges. A vehicle driven by 24 year-old Sarah Waldner of Watertown was stopped just before midnight, and the vehicle was searched. That led police to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 700-block of North Broadway.

Sergeant Kirk Ellis says they found meth and prescription pills there, and the five people were arrested and charged with various drug offenses including ingesting and possessing a controlled substance.

Police arrested Waldner, 33 year-old Jessica Cooper, 30 year-old Trevor Heintzman and 25 year-old Nicole Evans all of Watertown, and 32 year-old Justin Sulzle of Sioux Falls.

Waldner was already on probation for controlled substance charges.

Sulzle was out on parole for controlled substance charges and Heintzman is on probation for burglary. All five defendants were booked into the Codington County Detention Center pending their bond hearings.