Watertown to Host NSAA Volleyball and Basketball Post Season Championships

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The City of Watertown and The Watertown Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on Wednesday that the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Conference of the NAIA has named Watertown as the host city for its Volleyball Super 6 for November 2019 and 2020, and the men’s and women’s basketball conference championships February 2020 and 2021. Each tournament will be held at the Watertown Civic Arena. This will be the first time that the NSAA has held its conference volleyball championship games in Watertown. Watertown was the host city for the February 2019 men’s and women’s basketball championships. The members of the NSAA Conference are: Bellevue University, Dakota State University, Dakota State University, Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Presentation College in Aberdeen, Valley City State University, Viterbo University, and Waldorf University.