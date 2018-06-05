Watertown to Host NSAA Basketball Championship Tournaments

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The North Star Athletic Conference and the Watertown Convention and Visitors Bureau announced on Tuesday that the North Star Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball post season tournaments will be played in Watertown in the Watertown Civic Arena next year. The games will be played on February 23rd and 24th in the 3800 seat Watertown Civic Arena. The Arena is undergoing an extensive remodeling project this summer and NSAA Commissioner Cory Anderson says the Conference is thrilled to team with the Watertown Convention and Visitors Bureau to hold the tournament. This will be the first time that the NSAA has held the tournament in Watertown. NSAA schools include Dakota State and Presentation College in South Dakota, Dickinson State, Valley City State and Mayville State in North Dakota, Bellevue University in Nebraska, Viterbo College in Wisconsin and Waldorf College in Iowa.