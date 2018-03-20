Watertown Committee Votes to Keep Air Service with ADI; Pierre Committee Has Yet to Make Recommendation

WATERTOWN, SD (KWAT)- The Watertown Airport Board voted unanimously yesterday (Mon.) to recommend the Watertown City Council stick with Aerodynamics Incorporated, or ADI, as the commercial air carrier for Watertown.

The board received three bids under the federal government’s Essential Air Service Program. The bidders were Great Lakes Airlines, Boutique Air and ADI. A committee in Pierre is considering proposals from the same three carriers.

The Watertown board decided the best option was the, “status quo option” of 12 round trips each week to Denver, via Pierre on 50-seat regional jets.

Watertown Regional Airport Manager Todd Syhre says he has great faith in ADI.

Syhre says he knows there are travelers that would rather go east than west.

The recommendation to stick with ADI now goes to the Watertown City Council for consideration. The final decision on who gets the contract at both the Watertown and Pierre airports will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That decision will be made by the end of May. ADI was recently sold to California Pacific Airlines, with plans to eventually re-brand itself as SkyValue Airways.