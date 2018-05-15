Watertown Athletic Director Steps Down

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown High School Athletic Director Steve Moore has resigned the position in Watertown and will become the new Activites Director at Sioux Falls Roosevelt beginning next year. Moore has spent two stints in Watertown, covering 21 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. He has served as activities director since 2010. At Roosevelt, Moore will replace Casey Meile. Meile was hired recently as the athletic and physical education coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District replacing his father Mark, who is retiring on June 30. A search for Moore’s replacement is expected to begin shortly.