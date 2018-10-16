Watertown Airport Hits Boarding Milestone; Pierre Expecting to Get to it in December

(WITH WATERTOWN RADIO)- The Pierre Regional Airport has about 2400 boardings to go before it gets to the 10,000 enplanements milestone, but the Watertown Regional Airport hit that goal yesterday (Mon.) afternoon.

CP Air planes stop in Pierre and Watertown on their way to and from Denver. Pierre Regional Airport manager Mike Isaacs says through September they’ve had 7658 boardings. He says hunting season always brings more passengers to the Pierre Regional Airport so he expects to hit the 10,000 mark sometime in December.

By reaching the 10,000 passenger threshold, the Pierre and Watertown airports receives a $1-million federal grant that can be used on airport improvement projects.