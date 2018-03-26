Water Valve Break Cause Saunders Edition to be Without Water Sunday

Some residents north of Pierre were without water for a few hours Sunday after a water valve broke.
City operations manager Lynn Patton says the break was in Saunders edition off of Highways 14 and 83, south of the highway.
The snow had already melted in that area so Patton says when the water showed on the ground, it was obvious there was an issue with a water line.
