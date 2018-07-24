Water Outage in Fort Pierre Tomorrow

The City of Fort Pierre is replacing a water valve tomorrow (Wed.) starting at 9am CDT, which means some areas of town will be without water for a short period of time.

Affected areas of Fort Pierre include:

all homes and buildings south of the Bad River

out of city users south of town

homes and buildings on the north side of the Bad River on First Avenue from Second Street to Third Street

The City of Fort Pierre apologizes for the inconvenience. Anyone with questions should contact the City Office at 605-223-7690.