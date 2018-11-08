UPDATE: Water Main Break at Avera St. Mary’s Fixed; Kidney Dialysis Patients Resume Treatments Tomorrow

UPDATE: Crew have been able to restore water pressure. The Kidney Dialysis Unit will begin seeing patients tomorrow (Fri.) . All services are operational at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

This (Thurs.) morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital experienced a water main break just outside the southwest exit of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. The break is only affecting the hospital building.

The break is located directly below an electrical transformer, complicating our efforts to repair the water main in a timely manner. To maintain most services, a temporary water line bypass has been installed and water is flowing in the north building. However, the temporary line is much smaller causing reduced water pressure.

This has impacted the Kidney Dialysis Unit (KDU). KDU requires a certain level of water pressure to provide dialysis treatment. We have temporarily suspended treatment in KDU. KDU patients will receive care in Chamberlain until we can maintain a more consistent water pressure. All other patient services are continuing as planned.

Avera staff and local contractors are working to resolve the situation. We ask for the public’s understanding and patience in order to provide comfortable care to our patients. We will update you as we learn more.