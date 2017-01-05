Water Leak on Willow Avenue

PIERRE, S.D. – The City of Pierre is working to repair a water leak discovered this morning on North Willow Avenue just north of West Elizabeth Street.

The repair is expected to be complete by the end of today.

Seven city water customers will be without water service until the water line has been repaired.

The City of Pierre maintains more than 100 miles of water main and provides up to 5.5-million gallons of water daily.

The Mall is also working on issues with their water also and is open however restaurants are closed in the Mall and you may want to call ahead if you have an appointment at one of the salons.