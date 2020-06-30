Watch the Fort Pierre 4th of July parade in person or on the Dakota Radio Group website

Fort Pierre’s annual 4th of July parade is Saturday (July 4) at 10am, but this year you won’t have to deal with trying to social distance in a crowd of people, finding a parking space or summertime heat and humidity– if you don’t want to.

The City of Fort Pierre, the Street Masters Car Club 2020 Dam Run and Road to the River Aug. 7-8 in Pierre and Fort Pierre and the Dakota Radio Group will livestream the parade at www.drgnews.com. The parade starts at 10am CT and DRG staff will provide commentary and descriptions of parade entries as they go by the camera.

Parade entrants are asked to register in advance by noon Thursday. The entry form can be found on the City of Fort Pierre website. Staging and line-up is from 8-9:30am in the traditional location between Highway 83 and Salebarn Road. If you have multiple entries that you would like to have grouped together in the parade, please show up at the same time. No water cannons or large water guns will be allowed. Entries in place before 9:30am will be eligible to win awards, including:

Most Patriotic,

Best Horse Drawn,

Most Humorous;

Best South Dakota Pride;

Best Fort Pierre Pride and

Best Antique Vehicle.

The parade will follow its usual route on Highway 83 from Stanley Road to Deadwood Avenue and end at the intersection of Main and Hwy. 83. Continuing the tradition of honoring long-time residents, Don Sandal has been selected to be the honorary Parade Marshal.

Other Fort Pierre Independence Day events are:

The Annual 4 on the 4th Road Race in downtown Fort Pierre starts at 8am Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration is online only. Details can be found on the 4 on the 4th Facebook page.

SDRA and NCRA sanctioned rodeos will be held Friday and Saturday at 7pm at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Saturday night’s rodeo will be followed by a fireworks display (approximately 10 pm).

Fireworks are on sale and may be discharged in Fort Pierre now through July 5. Through July 2 and again July 5, discharge of fireworks must end at 10:30pm CT. The allowable time is expanded to midnight on July 3 and 4. Also, bottle rockets (shorter than 14 inches and a rocket motor less than 2.5 inches) are illegal to sell or discharge and sky lanterns are prohibited.

In Pierre, the city commission has allowed residents to shoot off fireworks only on July 3 and 4.

Call the Fort Pierre City Office at 605-223-7690 if you have questions. The office will be closed Friday.