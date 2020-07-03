Watch Mobridge, Fort Pierre 4th of July parades on DRG website

This year if you want to see the Fort Pierre or Mobridge 4th of July parades, you won’t have to deal with trying to social distance in a crowd of people, finding a parking space or summertime heat and humidity– if you don’t want to.

The Dakota Radio Group will livestream the July 3 and 4 parades in Mobridge and the July 4 parade in Fort Pierre on our website www.drgnews.com.

Mobridge parade coverage begins at 3:45pm each day with the parades beginning at 4pm. Benj Stoick and Sharon Martin will provide commentary. The parade is held in conjunction with the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo, which is marking it’s 75th anniversary this year.

Fort Pierre’s annual 4th of July parade starts at 10am Saturday. The City of Fort Pierre, the Street Masters Car Club 2020 Dam Run and Road to the River Aug. 7-8 in Pierre and Fort Pierre and the Dakota Radio Group are collaborating to livestream the parade and DRG staff will provide commentary and descriptions of parade entries as they go by the camera.

Parade entry deadline for Fort Pierre is noon today (July 2). Entry forms can be found on the City of Fort Pierre website. Staging and line-up is from 8-9:30am in the traditional location between Highway 83 and Salebarn Road. If you have multiple entries that you would like to have grouped together in the parade, please show up at the same time. No water cannons or large water guns will be allowed. Entries in place before 9:30am will be eligible to win awards, including:

Most Patriotic,

Best Horse Drawn,

Most Humorous;

Best South Dakota Pride;

Best Fort Pierre Pride, and

Best Antique Vehicle.

The parade will follow its usual route on Highway 83 from Stanley Road to Deadwood Avenue and end at the intersection of Main and Hwy. 83. Continuing the tradition of honoring long-time residents, Don Sandal has been selected to be the honorary Parade Marshal.