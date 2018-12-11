Washington Post Calls Farm Bill a Bad Outcome

The Washington Post editorial board over the weekend called the 2018 farm bill a bad outcome that “could have been worse.” The editorial board says the farm bill “simply maintains the existing set of subsidy programs, bloated and wasteful as they often are.” Lawmakers are expected to consider the conference committee report of the farm bill this week, with votes possible Wednesday and Thursday. The bill largely continues much of the 2014 farm bill, which expired at the end of September. It does make few changes, most notably to dairy programs. The biggest complaint by the Washington Post focuses on a so-called loophole that allows extended relatives of a family farm to receive safety net benefits. That’s a measure that Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa last week said may jeopardize his support for the bill.