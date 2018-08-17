Washington DC Band Raising Funds for the Cheyenne River Youth Project in Annual “Law Rocks” Event

The Cheyenne River Youth Project has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the annual Law Rocks event in Washington D.C. Sept. 13.

All battle-of-the-bands performers in Law Rocks Washington D.C. are legal professionals, with each band raising money for its a nonprofit organization. Fundraising for CRYP is the band Splinter.

CRYP’s executive director Julie Garreau says, “We’re honored that Splinter wants to join us in caring for Cheyenne River’s children. We deeply appreciate it, because every dollar raised through Law Rocks will directly benefit our youth programming and family services.”

Splinter already has purchased a $5,000 sponsorship, an amount that goes toward its total fundraising amount. To support the band’s effort, you can either purchase tickets to attend the event or make an online donation; the bands with the most contributions get better spots in the lineup and have a better shot at winning a prize.

To purchase tickets, visit lawrocks.org/wdc#tickets. To make a donation, simply scroll through the “Tickets” section, where you’ll find “Donate to Band’s Nonprofit Pick.” When you check out, you’ll be able to select “Splinter,” ensuring that CRYP will receive your donation. If you can’t attend, you can still share the excitement by following Splinter’s progress at lawrocks.org/wdc and click ‘Scoring.’ You will see how they’re doing compared to the other bands!

Law Rocks came to the United States in 2012 and went global a year later. As of last year, its world tour comprised 20 concerts in 15 cities around the world. It has raised $2.3 million, with more than $600,000 in 2017. For more information, visit lawrocks.org.