With the flu still raging across the country, some experts are urging people to wash their hands and do it right. Gary Crawford with the US Department of Agriculture has this hands-on report. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/022018-usda-wash-hands-avoid-flu.mp3

