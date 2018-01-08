Warren Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat

A 62-year-old Pierre man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after an incident at an apartment complex Friday.

According to the Pierre Police Department, shortly before 9am Friday, officers conducted an investigation at an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Dakota Avenue. Officers learned of a confrontation between tenants and threats made by Dale Warren to damage the complex.

Because of the reported threats and additional statements made by Warren concerning the safety of other residents of the building, Warren was charged with making a terrorist threat. Warren was transported to the Hughes County Jail.