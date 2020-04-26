Warner Native Drafted Saturday in NFL Draft

FARGO, N.D. – The Denver Broncos selected North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25. Tuszka, a native of Warner, and the 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was one of just six FCS players selected in the draft. He was a three-year starter at NDSU, first team All-American in 2019, and finished fifth in NDSU history with 29.5 career sacks totaling 202 yards.