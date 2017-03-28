Warm Weather Accompanies the End of Snowmobile Season

PIERRE, S.D. – March 31 marks the official end of snowmobile season in South Dakota. The season saw good trail conditions to start the season, but warmer temperatures halted trail grooming mid-February.

“Overall both sides of the state saw great trail conditions through the first half of the season, with rapidly declining conditions in the later half,” said snowmobile trails coordinator, Ryan Raynor. “Twelve out of the 15 East River snowmobile clubs groomed over the opening week in December, and most of those clubs groomed consistently through early February.”

Starting April 1, crews will remove signs and facilities. At that time, snowmobiling is allowed on U.S. Forest Service property only. Snowmobilers should have a current forest service map and avoid riding on the state Black Hills trails system or private property.

The snowmobile trails in South Dakota are open from Dec. 15-March 31 each year.