Walz Promoted at Pierre Police Department

Pierre Police chief Jason Jones announces the promotion and reassignment of Sergeant Bryan Walz.

Effective April 16 Sgt. Walz will be promoted to the rank of Captain and is being assigned to serve as the Captain and Commander of the Police Department’s Administrative Division.

Walz started his career in the department as a Police Officer with the Patrol Division in October 1999. He has since worked as a Patrol Sgt. and Detective Sgt.