Walworth County Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 12 and 83 Junction Friday

SELBY, SD- (DRG News) On Friday a 2015 Ford F-350 driven by Taten Rau 23 of McLaughlin struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by Donald Knecht 45 of Selby. Rau made an illegal left turn at the south junction of US Highway 12 and US Highway 83 after missing his turn to go to Pierre and struck the 2015 Ford Expedition that was on the left of Rau’s vehicle. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound at the time of collision.

No injuries were sustained in the crash and Rau was cited for an illegal left turn. The estimated damage of the 2015 Ford F-350 is $78,000, and the 2015 Ford Expedition is at $9,000.

The Selby Ambulance, Selby Fire and Rescue, and Walworth County Sheriffs’ Office responded to the accident.