Walworth County Sheriff Shares Winter Driving Safety Reminders

MOBRIDGE, SD- A winter storm that rolled through South Dakota has created tricky driving conditions across the state.
Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll reminds drivers to use caution.
Boll says be sure you can see out of all of your vehicle’s windows.
And if you do get stuck or stranded during a winter storm……
