Walworth County Officials Holding Public Meetings This Week on Proposed Detention Facility

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ABOUT THE PROPOSED WALWORTH COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY.

WALWORTH COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY JIM HARE SHARES THERE WILL BE FOUR OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PUBLIC TO LEARN MORE AND ASK QUESTIONS.

HARE SAYS THAT THE MAIN GOAL OF THESE MEETINGS IS TO PROVIDE AS MUCH INFORMATION FOR THE PUBLIC AS POSSIBLE.

HE GOES ON TO TALK ABOUT WHY A NEW JAIL IS NEEDED.

THE WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSION IS EXPECTED TO VOTE IN JULY ON PROCEEDING WITH FULL DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION AS WELL AS CHOOSING A FINANCE OPTION.