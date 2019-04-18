Walworth County Highway Superintendent Resigns

Highway Superintendent Blake Friend’s resignation was accepted during the last Walworth County Commission meeting.

Walworth County State’s Attorney Jamie Hare says no reason was given for resignation and they’re working to fill the position.

Hare is uncertain as to what’s going to happen in the interim.

Despite the uncertainty Hare says the Highway Department will still function normally as far as road work goes.

According to the minutes of the last commission meeting, creation of a full time highway secretary position will be listed on the next agenda.

Friend’s resignation is effective April – 26th.