Walworth County Fatal Crash

AKASKA, S.D. – A 55-year-old man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash that occurred north of Akaska.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved in the crash.

A 2002 Ford F150 pickup was northbound on 303rd Avenue near the intersection of 140th Street when the driver lost control on the gravel road. The vehicle went into the east ditch, knocked over a road sign and eventually rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.