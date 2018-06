A handful of elections were held in Walworth County yesterday (Tues.). DRG’s Zev Gray has the numbers. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/060518-zev-walworth-co-results-wrap.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.