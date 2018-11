Walworth County election and ballot results are in:

The jail bond for the proposed Walworth county detention facility fails with the NO vote taking 69% (1,524) of the votes and the YES vote only 31% (698) of the votes.

In the race for Walworth county auditor Rebecca Krein is elected, taking 79% (1,695) of the votes over her opponent Charisse Janke, with 21% (461) of the votes.