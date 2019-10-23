Walworth County Commission Special Meeting October 24th

The Walworth County Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday, October 24th regarding the Lake Hiddenwood/flooding issue. Here is the agenda.

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Special Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD 57472

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Thursday, October 24th, 2019 9:00 a.m.