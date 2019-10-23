Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Walworth County Commission Special Meeting October 24th

Karen Bricks

The Walworth County Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday, October 24th regarding the Lake Hiddenwood/flooding issue.  Here is the agenda.   

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Special Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD  57472

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Thursday, October 24th, 2019                                    9:00 a.m.

  • Call to Order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Approval of Agenda
  • Public Forum
  • Consider motion to approve claims to be approved as presented
  • Consider motion to adopt Resolution 2019-12 Appointment of Applicant Agent
  • Old Business
  • New Business
  • Adjournment

 

 