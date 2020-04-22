Walworth County Commission Meeting Tuesday, April 21st

The Walworth County Commission met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21st. The meeting was live streamed in two parts on YouTube, and both videos are posted below.

Convening as the Board of Zoning Adjustment they held a public hearing on the variance request for a Dollar General store in Selby. Because Dollar General requested a variance for 1.49 acres and the ordinance in place requires a minimum of 2 acres, a motion was passed to deny the request.

A motion was approved to extend the weight limits on county roads to May 5th.

Highway Department Superintendent Gary Byre and the commissioners spent some time discussing the north county line, but no action was taken.

Wages for jail employees were approved.

The county recycling center in Mobridge will no longer be open due to Covid-19 safety concerns.