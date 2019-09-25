Walworth County Commission meeting September 24th

With a motion on the agenda to adopt the county’s budget for 2020, county resident Linda Beaman presented several questions regarding the budget during public forum, all of which went unanswered by the commission. Later in the meeting the 2020 budget was approved.

The board discussed the motion to end the 4-h relationship with Campbell County and 4-H Youth Advisor Sherri Rossow. Commissioner Marion Schlomer…

It was decided to table the motion for two months and see if things improve.

A motion passed to allow Emergency Manager Amanda Silbernagel to relocate her main headquarters to the Mobridge Fire Hall beginning in January.

A motion passed to pay fifty percent of the benefits for Rebecca Krein out of the landfill fund, dating back to when she took over the position earlier this year. The commission also accepted the lone bid from FRS Inc doing business as Sole Brothers Construction out of Pierre to do the stormwater improvement and slope failure project.

Two items in the sheriff’s office were surplussed: A non-working old safe, to be disposed of or given to another office; and a cash box that will be given to the landfill for use as it is no longer needed in the sheriff’s office.

Highway Superintendent Gary Byre is not favor of the commission wanting to eliminate the position of highway foreman.

The commissioners decided they will seek legal counsel and speak with the 25-year employee before making a final decision.

Engineering firm KLJ of Rapid City will be hired as consultant on the signing project for gravel and township roads for next year.

On a resolution to vacate a section line, the commission approved a motion to amend the original resolution with the 600 ft vacation to 2,640 feet and then approved the amended resolution.

The Walworth County Commission set October meeting dates of Thursday the 3rd and Thursday the 17th, due to holidays and billing.