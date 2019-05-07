Walworth County Commission Meeting Report

At the Tuesday, May 7th, meeting the commission started asking people to write their name down on a clipboard if they wanted to speak during public forum. Chairman Scott Schilling used a stop watch as well. State’s Attorney James Hare clarified the boundaries of public forum…

Here is Commissioner Marion Schlomer’s motion to hire County Auditor Rebecca Krein as interim landfill superintendent…

Commissioner Jim Houck asked Chairman Scott Schilling if he had even considered an application from a person interested in the position that Houck had turned in during the last meeting. Schilling responded that he didn’t know what to do with the envelope…

Schlomer’s motion passed on a 3 to 2 roll call vote, but not before Schilling stopped the meeting because he was bothered by an audience member’s coughing…

Members of the highway department addressed the commissioners regarding their 10 hour work days, which they say are needed to get the work done. James Ackerman…

Commissioner Kevin Holgard said he is still working on putting together the duties and responsibilities of a new commissioner assistant. State’s Attorney Hare told the board that the person they hire will have no disciplinary authority over the employees of elected officials.

Dakota Radio Group has begun recording the Walworth County Commission meetings. The videos will be posted promptly to YouTube (search “Dakota Radio Group”) as well as drgnews.com.