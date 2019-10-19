Walworth Co. Commission Meeting Report & VIDEO

The following is a report on the Thursday, October 17th meeting of the Walworth County Commission. Video of the meeting is also attached. It is noted here that during the meeting nothing was mentioned regarding the recent arrest of Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein on charges of violating the state’s open meetings law.

The commission meeting began with Commission Chairman Scott Schilling reading a letter regarding public forum.

Walworth County resident Linda Beaman responded to Schilling’s announcement. Here is the exchange between Beaman and Schilling.

Beaman also listed several concerns regarding the recently adopted 2020 budget. She was then cut off when her 5 minutes were deemed up by the commission.

Representatives of the Walworth County Care Center were present to thank everyone from across the state and country for all the donations. Dan Biel said they are breaking even but must continue fundraising, and he asked the commission to consider a donation to the care center in the future. Biel said all the money stays local for capital outlay and the 70 employees of the care center.

For the highway department, motions were approved for a change order on the Sitka Road project; to sell used culverts as surplus property; to surplus steel and bridge planks from the Swan Creek Bridge removal by sealed bids and to advertise for those bids to be opened first meeting in November. Highway Superintendent Gary Byre is also working on modifying the county highway system as per the Department of Transportation.

States Attorney James Hare clarified.

Walworth County Emergency Manager Amanda had an update on the Lake Hiddenwood issue.

States attorney Hare explained the next steps for the Hiddenwood grant resolution.

The commission will hold a special meeting October 24th at 9am to approve that resolution.

In old business Commission Kevin Holgard reported that all six counties have seen the jail presentation and following their own first meetings in November, are to inform Walworth County if they want to participate. Holgard said the other counties expressed interest in forming a board with a representative from each county.

Walworth County Commission meetings are open to the public.