Walworth County Commission Meeting July 25, 2019

The meeting began on a contentious note with public forum. While county resident Linda Beaman addressed the board, she was interrupted by Commissioner Kevin Holgard who accused her of harassment.

Patti Baumann, who was a county employee for almost 29 years, also spoke to the board regarding one person handling the full-time duties of two offices at the same time.

After an executive session on a personnel matter, the commission passed a motion on a 3 to 2 roll call vote to appoint County Auditor Rebecca Krein as the full-time supervisor at the county landfill. Another 3 to 2 roll call vote set the wage at $2000 per month on top of her auditor’s duties, with no benefits from the landfill.

More discussion was held on next year’s budget requests and changes for all county departments.

