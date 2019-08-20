Walworth County Commission Meeting August 20, 2019

The Walworth County Commission met on Tuesday, August 20th, in a meeting that lasted well over three hours. Video of the entire meeting will be posted here as soon as it is available.

Hail-damaged county vehicles were discussed. Commissioner Jim Houck made a motion to repair the Emergency Management Dodge Dakota pickup and keep it as an extra county vehicle. The motion was approved. Houck also suggested that a hail-damaged Chevy Silverado in the sheriff’s department be replaced and the Silverado be used at the landfill.

A power point featuring number amounts on the jail, put together by Commissioner Marion Schlomer’s daughter, was presented during the meeting. This power point will be shown to the six other counties that utilize the Walworth County jail with the goal of bringing them on board to help finance a new facility. Commissioner Schlomer…

The commission approved the advertising for bids on the landfill project for storm water improvements and slope failure… They also passed a motion to pay the Java city employee $60 for each time he has to mow the county-owned property in Java…

County Highway Superintendent Gary Byre would like to bring former business manager Penny Goetz in as a consultant to assist the current highway secretary. It will be put on the next agenda to create the position, which would not go through payroll but would be paid as a services fee because of the expertise Goetz brings to the position.

Walworth County Commission meetings are open to the public.