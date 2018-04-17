Walworth County Commission Meeting April 17th

The Walworth County Commission started the meeting by convening as the board of equalization, the planning and zoning board, and board of zoning adjustment. After adjourning all of these, they began their business as the county commission. A public hearing and first reading of an ordinance amendment stating 5 commissioners be on the planning commission ended in a tie vote with the chairperson casting the tie breaking vote in favor of the ordinance. Second reading will be May 1st… The commission approved declaring a highway department motor grader surplus and set bid letting for May 15th at 10am… A copy/scanner/fax machine in the jail that is no working was declared surplus… An agreement between six regional law enforcement agencies as well as North Central 911 for records management was signed… Meetings with EAPC and jail operations are progressing smoothly, with a list of improvements needed at the jail to be addressed at the next meeting on May 9th. EAPC will return for another meeting May 10th and 11th… Jake Fees had an update on a newer vehicle for weeds and pests/emergency management. A small pickup is available that will fit the needs of the department for about $11,000. Commission meetings are recorded and available to view through the QuickLinks tab on the county website: www.walworthco.org.

