Walworth County Commission Meeting April 16, 2019

The tension in the Commission room was palpable during Tuesday's meeting, with county residents asking questions and the commission chairman using the gavel several times to end discussion.

A motion to adopt Resolution 2019-06 setting overweight limits was approved, as was a motion to advertise for a new veteran service officer.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard will visit with other county assistants and county administrators to come up with a full job description of county assistant/administrator. Holgard would like to see the position be full-time with benefits.

The commission appointed County Auditor Rebecca Krein to the position of Interim Landfill Supervisor. A wage increase will be on the next agenda.

The resignation of Highway Superintendent Blake Friend was accepted by the commission. Creation of the position of full-time highway secretary will be listed on the next agenda.

The commission voted 3 to 2 NOT to approve a full-time secretary for the sheriff’s office, despite Sheriff Boll’s need for the help with the increasing amount of paperwork, bookkeeping and record keeping. The commissioners also voted 3 to 2 NOT to bring back federal inmates, which the sheriff says would bring back some revenue and offset operations costs, taking the tax burden off taxpayers.