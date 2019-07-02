Walworth County Commission Meeting 7-2-19

The Walworth County Jail was the main topic of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting. Sheriff Josh Boll has three issues that need attention – the leaky roof, windows that need replacing, and the fire escape. Commission Chairperson Scott Schilling’s plan did not come back with figures that he was hoping for. Commissioners Kevin Holgard and Marion Schlomer both stated they have no objection to building new but they don’t want to put any more money into the current facility. Commissioner Davis Martin would like to see BIA and Federal prisoners brought back in as a revenue source. Commissioner Jim Houck wants to fix the roof. He says closing the jail is not a good option as the holding cells and drunk tanks are needed and closing it would be disasterous for the county. Commissioner Holgard made a motion to close the jail temporarily, put a plan together for a new building, and get with the other counties to see what potential income revenue can be in the meantime. Schlomer seconded. Roll call vote ended in a tie that was broken by Schilling, who voted against. So the motion to close the jail failed. And now letters will be written to the surrounding counties giving notice that if they are not going to enter into an agreement by a certain date to help fund the cost of their prisoners they will be cut off from housing their inmates in the Walworth County Jail. The commission hopes that this will put the burden of helping to fund a new jail on these other counties that use it regularly.

Also at the meeting, past due accounts at the landfill were discussed. Commissioner Houck motioned that Walworth County charge interest on all past due accounts over 30 days. Accounts over 90 days would be cut off, and when they get current it will be cash basis only. The motion was approved. The next motion set the interest rate and when it goes into effect. State’s Attorney James Hare clarified this motion.

Below is video of the meeting in its entirety.