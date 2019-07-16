Walworth County Commission Meeting with VIDEO 7-16-19

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Walworth County Commissioners, the board held more discussion on plans for the jail. The commissioners asked Sheriff Josh Boll to propose to the 6 counties that utilize the facility to contract for $50,000 a year plus an additional $95.00 a day for any overage. Bringing back federal prisoners is also still being negotiated. Sheriff Boll says the U.S. Marshal service will not contribute to a brick and mortar plan.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard made a motion to put in the budget to hire a commission assistant for next year, but the motion failed for lack of second.

The board passed a motion to approve the county health nurse contract for 2020 in the amount of $37,742.00.

A motion was approved to waive the tipping fees for up to four roll-away dumpsters at the landfill for the city of Mobridge Police Positive Clean-up Project. The project is in place to help with nuisance properties of residents who don’t have the means to get out to the landfill during Walworth County clean up days.

Scott Amundson from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development talked to the board regarding livestock development and the use tax rebate program. He shared the website SDREADYTOPARTNER.COM as a source for more information.

Another budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd, at 9:00am.

Walworth County Commission meetings are open to the public.