Walworth County Commission Meeting 4-3-18

The Walworth County Commission, at their April 3rd meeting, passed a motion to sign a 5-year plan option to purchase material and access easement with LaVon Hettich for the Hettich pit east of Java, and later in the meeting they accepted the low bid for gravel crushing at the pit… An agreement will be signed with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks for their agreed share on the Swan Creek Project… Bid letting for the Community Access Grant project was set for May 1st at 10am. Highway Superintendent Penny Goetz said it all depends on the D.O.T. approving the plans for the 650 feet of concrete by the Selby Motel, but that it’s all looking good… The commission passed motions to buy off the Beadle County bid for culverts and the McPherson County bid for road oil for chip sealing for this year… On a 3 to 2 roll call vote the commission voted to approve several abatement exemptions that are privacy protected under state law from having names released publicly. These abatements were all eligible for a legal South Dakota exemption but did not receive it… Equalization date was set for April 17th at 9am right before the next regular commission meeting… And May 21st through the 26th will be Walworth County clean up days… Walworth County Commission meetings are recorded and available to view on YouTube through the Quick Links tab on the county website, walworthco.org