Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Walworth Co. Commission Special Meeting Thursday, Dec. 26th

Karen Bricks

Here is the agenda for Thursday’s special meeting of the Walworth County Commission.

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Special Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

 Walworth County Commissioners

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD  57472

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Thursday, December 26th, 2019                                 9:00 a.m.

  • Call to Order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Public Forum
  • Consider motion to approve the agenda
  • Discussion regarding compensatory time and consider motion to approve paying employees accrued time
  • Adjournment

 

 