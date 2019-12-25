Walworth Co. Commission Special Meeting Thursday, Dec. 26th
Here is the agenda for Thursday’s special meeting of the Walworth County Commission.
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Special Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
4304 4th Ave
Selby SD 57472
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Thursday, December 26th, 2019 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Public Forum
- Consider motion to approve the agenda
- Discussion regarding compensatory time and consider motion to approve paying employees accrued time
- Adjournment